Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Winners at Birmingham CWG

CWG 2022: Medal tally and list of winners at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 had an awesome opening ceremony on 29 July 2022 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. The grand opening ceremony of CWG 2022 was definitely one of the most breathtaking events in recent memory.
The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham was filled with a huge crowd including local celebrities which made the opening ceremony even more fascinating.
The CWG Birmingham, 2022, is a twelve-day sports extravaganza including 286 sessions of sports with participants from 71 Commonwealth Nations. This is the reason viewers will witness marvelous displays of sporting brilliance.
At the last edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 held at Gold Coast, India won 66 medals including Gold (26), Silver (20), and Bronze (20).
As far as India is concerned, they have not won any medal in the CWG Birmingham yet. The total number of Indian athletes that will take part in the 12 days sports championship is 200 and they will participate in 16 different sports events to win the medals.
Following is the Medal Tally so far in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham, UK.
Australia - Gold (8), Silver (4), Bronze (4); Total= 16
New Zealand - Gold (3), Silver (3), Bronze (1); Total= 7
England - Gold (2), Silver (5), Bronze (2); Total= 9
Canada - Gold (1), Silver (2), Bronze (1); Total= 4
Scotland - Gold (1), Silver (1), Bronze (4); Total= 6
Bermuda - Gold (1), Silver (0), Bronze (0); Total= 1
Wales - Gold (0), Silver (1), Bronze (1); Total= 2
Cyprus - Gold (0), Silver (0), Bronze (1); Total= 1
Northern Ireland - Gold (0), Silver (0), Bronze (1); Total= 1
