Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Winners at Birmingham CWG

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 had an awesome opening ceremony on 29 July 2022 at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. The grand opening ceremony of CWG 2022 was definitely one of the most breathtaking events in recent memory.

The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham was filled with a huge crowd including local celebrities which made the opening ceremony even more fascinating.

The CWG Birmingham, 2022, is a twelve-day sports extravaganza including 286 sessions of sports with participants from 71 Commonwealth Nations. This is the reason viewers will witness marvelous displays of sporting brilliance.

At the last edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 held at Gold Coast, India won 66 medals including Gold (26), Silver (20), and Bronze (20).