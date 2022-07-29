Why Environmental Activists Want Karunanidhi’s Pen Memorial To Be Shelved

The 'Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Pen Monument' is planned to be constructed in the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Marina Beach in Chennai, at an estimated cost of Rs 81 crores.

The proposed total area of the project is about 8,551 sq m and will feature a giant pen pedestal on reclaimed sea.

The monument consists of a 42-metre-tall pen statue-cum-pedestal set over half an acre of reclaimed sea at a point where the sea is six-meter- deep. The monument, with landscaped gardens, would be situated about 360 m from the shore and a bridge will connect the existing (under construction) memorial of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi to reach the monument.

The lattice bridge would be about 650-metre-long, 290 m over the land and about 360 m over the sea that connects the monument and the shore. The monument is slated to be at an elevation of six m from the high-tide line, going by the proposal chalked out by the Public Works Department.

His son, Chief Minister MK Stalin shared this vision of the memorial back in 2021.