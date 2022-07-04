'Don't Push Tamil Nadu to Demand Separate State': DMK's A Raja Demands Autonomy

Further stating that states don’t even have small rights, even after talking and writing so much about it, he sought the Prime Minister and the Home Minister not to ‘force’ to start demanding a separate state. “The Prime Minister Narendra Modi says all states are to be seen the same, and the Home Minister Amit Shah says if you want unity, learn Hindi. The party’s founding father Periyar, till death, demanded for a separate state. But we (DMK) kept aside that demand for our democracy and national integrity. So, I am saying this with the utmost humility possible. Our CM is traveling in Anna’s path so far, do not push us into following Periyar’s path. Do not make us revive our demand for a separate state. Give us state autonomy,” he said.

Further, according to reports, the Chief Minister MK Stalin, speaking at the meeting had warned the elected local body representatives that they will surely face severe repercussions, if they do anything that might disrepute the DMK government or the CM.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)