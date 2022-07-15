Ovarian Eggs Sale: TN To Close Down 4 Hospitals For Selling Minor's Oocytes

Four fertility hospitals in Tamil Nadu will be shut down because they allegedly helped sell ovarian eggs of a 16-year-old girl.

Based on the final report submitted by a team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMRHS), Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on 14 July, that the state will also be writing to the two other state governments to take action on two other hospitals, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.