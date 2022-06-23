TN Custodial Deaths: CM Stalin’s Promise Goes Sour As 2 Die in 48 Hrs This June

“When he told he was booked in a case, I told him not to worry as he had not done anything wrong. When I went to meet the police and requested that I be allowed to see him, they denied. After sometime, a police officer came and asked me if I was Siva Subramanian’s mother and I said yes. And he informed that my son was no more,” said Mallika, his mother.

G Jawahar, Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police clarified to The Quint, “As per the norms, a magistrate headed inquiry has been initiated. After the post mortem, the doctor said that there were no visible signs of injury. CCTV footage showed that he was sitting on the chair and cooperating with the interrogation and the police were not seen using force.”