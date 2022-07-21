TN Student Death: A Section of Parents Ask, ‘What About Our Kids' Future?'

Once bustling with kids in uniforms and yellow buses, the school in Kaniyamoor in Tamil Nadu's Chinna Salem wears a deserted look. Beyond the yellow barricades lined up in front of the gate, one can notice the soot accumulated on the buildings, buses with their steel skeletons exposed and charred wooden desks.

The case of a 17-year-old schoolgirl who allegedly killed herself inside school premises in Kallakurichi has rattled the state. Her parents had moved the Madras High Court alleging errors in the investigation and post-mortem and have refused to accept the body.



While the cause of her death is still unknown, the parents of the other students in the school are worried about the future of their wards as the institution has been shut down.