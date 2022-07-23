Hundreds Attend Funeral of Tamil Nadu Girl Who Died in Kallakurichi School

Amid heavy security by the state police, hundreds attended the funeral of the 17-year-old girl who died in a school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi last week under mysterious circumstances, triggering violent protests in the region.

The body of the student was cremated on Saturday, 23 July, after a court-ordered re-autopsy was completed, as was demanded by the family.

The last rites of the Class 12 girl were held after the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the family to accept her body, which was in police custody, and asked the parents not to draw the case out further.