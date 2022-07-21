Second Autopsy Conducted in My Absence: Kallakurichi Student’s Father to SC

The father of the deceased Kallakurchi student on Thursday, 21 July, withdrew his petition in the Supreme Court, which he had filed earlier to stay the second post-mortem, after the apex court offered the family to go to the high court to apprise any subsequent events.

The father of the student moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday, seeking that a particular team of doctors should be included in the panel that was constituted to conduct a second post-mortem.

However, the SC refused to postpone the post-mortem, and it was conducted on Tuesday, as per the court order.