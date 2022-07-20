Kallakurichi Case: Re-Autopsy Completed, Parents Refuse To Take Custody of Body
An SIT will be probing the rioting, arson, and related incidents that broke out in Kallakurichi as per HC's order.
The CB-CID and the district police are in talks with the parents of the 17-year-old schoolgirl who allegedly killed herself in Kallakurichi, and have requested them to take custody of the body and perform the last rites, while security would be given to both family and friends of the deceased.
However, the parents who had moved the Madras High Court alleging errors in the investigation and post-mortem, have refused to accept the body. This is despite the re-post-mortem being performed by multiple doctors from three different institutions.
Second Autopsy Completed, Parents Refuse To Accept the Body
As per the orders given by Madras High Court, a team of doctors from Villupuram, Salem, Trichy, and Kallakurichi performed a three-hour-long re-autopsy on the body of the 17-year-old girl in Kallakurichi on Wednesday.
While, the details of the autopsy are yet to be disclosed, the police said that a notice had been pasted on the family’s residence in Periyanasalur village of Cuddalore district indicating to them about the completed process. The parents of the deceased girl were also contacted and were asked to collect her body for final rites.
“We are waiting for the Supreme Court to hear the matter. The family has decided to not accept the body unless the honourable court listens to our plea. The parents are not convinced by the two autopsies that were performed in Kallakurichi. We will take a decision tomorrow.”K Keshavan, Lawyer Appearing for Parents
The family had moved the Supreme Court seeking to include a doctor of their choice on a panel of forensic doctors who were constituted by the Madras High Court to perform the second post-mortem. However, the Supreme Court refused to hear the plea and has listed the hearing for Friday.
A day earlier, the Madras High Court had asked the parents to not talk to the media about the deceased daughter and the ongoing case. The court also directed the police to file a report on the riots that followed after the investigation began on 17 July.
New SP Takes Charge in Kallakurichi, Says Law and Order Is Priority
A day after district collector PN Sridhar and superintendent of police (SP) S Selvakumar were transferred, P Pakalavan IPS, took charge as the new SP of Kallakurichi.
Just hours after taking office, the new superintendent of police inspected the school where the student allegedly killed herself, and also examined the spot where the crime took place. Speaking to the reporters in Kallakurichi, P Pakalavan said, “The full details of the case can be revealed only after full investigation. As of now, the matter is being investigated by CB-CID and we are not in a position to reveal the tiniest details of the case.
The district police also highlighted that their priority as of now was to ensure law and order, and help the agencies investigate student's death and riots that followed it on 17 July.
Meanwhile, they also filed a case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and have arrested secretary, principal, and two teachers of the Sakthi Matriculation School near Chinnasalem.
“As of now, we have arrested over 300 people in relation to the violence that happened over the death of the schoolgirl. Over 14 sections have been filed and 128 of them have been produced before the court. A special investigation team is probing the matter, where people took to streets and indulged in large-scale violence, vandalism, and arson,” the SP added.
The decision to form an SIT to look into the riots came after the Madras High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to form a special team to identify the violators, examine video footage, and also question the arrested, to establish how the riots took place.
Chief of Child Rights Body To Visit Kallakurichi on July 27
While more than 40 persons suffered injuries due to the widespread violent protests, the chief of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo will be visiting Kallakurichi on 27 July to address the main issue – student's mysterious death.
The NCPCR chief will be accompanied by state authorities and police officers for protection, as the body intends to hold an independent inquiry into the matter.
The NCPCR will be investigating the death of a minor student in the residential school and will also be meeting with the family. It is being said that the district collector and superintendent of police will be present during the inquiry.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.