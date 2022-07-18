Kallakurichi Violence: Madras HC Orders Re-Autopsy, Cops Arrest 329 for Rioting

The Tamil Nadu police has arrested a total of 329 people in connection with the Kallakurichi violence that broke out on 17 June 2022. While 128 were produced before the Kallakurichi court today, cases against 100 more will be heard later. Meanwhile, 20 minors who are accused will be produced before the Villupuram juvenile court soon.

The police have filed the case under 10 different sections of the IPC, which includes section 147 (unlawful assault), section 148 (assault with weapons), section 294b (obscenity), and section 146 (rioting). The police have also issued a prohibitory order under section 144 in Kallakurichi and neighbouring taluk of Chinnasalem till 31 July 2022.

Apart from the angry protestors who were arrested by the police for causing violence across the town, the police have also arrested Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School’s principal Shivashankaran, school secretary Shanti, school correspondent Ravikumar and two other teachers in relation to the case.