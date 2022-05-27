RSS Rules: Karnataka CM Bommai’s Fate Is Tied to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

In the first week of May, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seemed guarded when the state’s political circles became abuzz with rumours of a leadership change. “This is all speculation,” Bommai said while responding to media queries about the possibility of him being removed from the CM's role.

Just days ago, BJP’s National General Secretary and Karnataka leader BL Santhosh had said that “change is necessary to infuse fresh leadership.”

While BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh soon dispelled the rumours, what got overshadowed by the veiled threat to the CM’s chair was speculation about the removal of Araga Jnanendra from Karnataka home minister’s post.

Were the two connected?