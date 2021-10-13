Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Comes Under Fire For Comments on Moral Policing

His comments, however, generated quite a storm, with reactions coming in from 35 eminent lawyers, social activists, writers, authors, among others, in the state, who issued a joint statement condemning the chief minister's remarks.

Stating that his statement came when cases of 'communal' policing were increasing in the state, they said the message being sent by him was not an innocent one.

They pointed out that two people in the state had been killed for "loving across caste and religion " and that youth belonging to different religions were being dragged to police stations and assaulted for intermingling with each other.