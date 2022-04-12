BJP Member Who Accused K'taka Min of Corruption Found Dead, Latter Denies Links

Santhosh, who hailed from Hindalaga in Belagavi, had been missing since Monday, 11 April. A day later, his body was found in a lodge in Udupi.

Police officials are investigating a text message he purportedly sent to his friends stating that he had decided to end his life and that Eshwarappa was "solely responsible for his death."

"RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decisions keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids," the note, allegedly sent from his phone, stated.

The police are reportedly looking into his call data records.