K'taka Hindu Outfit Says Real Target Halal Trust, Muslim Meat Vendors Collateral

In Karnataka, several Hindu right-wing groups have been demanding the Hindu community in the state to boycott halal meat and other products. But Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, one of the right-wing outfits rallying against halal, is clear that its target is not Muslim meat sellers.

It is the Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind Halal Trust that the Samiti has been opposing. "We think that the Halal trust is forcing Hindus to purchase products which are halal certified. We think the trust should be boycotted as they could fund terror outfits," Mohan Gowda, a leader of the Samiti, alleged.

Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind, one of the oldest Muslim non-profit religious organisations in India, however, has not been implicated in terror cases. Set up in 1919, the organisation functions as a religious arbiter and an authority on Islamic faith.