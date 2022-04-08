How Anti-Halal Campaign Is Linked to Hindutva Outreach to a Key Dalit Caste

A key element to the Hindutva campaign against Halal meat is the saffron outreach to the Dalit Khatik community that is traditionally associated with selling meat, especially pork.

A number of messages are doing the rounds on social media instructing Hindus to "boycott Halal" and promote shops owned by the Khatik community.

For instance, this post on Facebook instructs non-vegetarian Hindus to purchase meat only from "Hindu Khatik brothers" as it is a "question of existence".