CM Bommai Doing 'Commendable Work', No Change in Leadership: Yediyurappa

Amidst speculations over leadership change in Karnataka, former chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, 3 May, said that CM Basavaraj Bommai is doing ‘commendable work’ and there are no plans to change the leadership in the State.

Yediyurappa said, “There won't be a leadership change according to me. Basavaraj Bommai is doing a commendable work. As far I know, there is no change in Chief Minister in the state."