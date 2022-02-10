Hijab Row: 'We Will Hoist Saffron Flag on Any Post,' Says Karnataka Minister

Reacting to allegations by Congress state President DK Shivakumar that saffron shawls are being distributed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he rebutted asking what is wrong in distributing saffron shawls? Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar feel insecure when they hear about saffron, he claimed.

"Is it possible to go to Christian schools without uniforms? Shivakumar must answer this. I am ready to distribute saffron shawls. I am in independent India. Who is he to question my liberty? I have not distributed saffron shawls. If at all I distribute them, what's wrong in it?" he asked.

Training his guns at Kaneez Fathima, the Congress MLA who said that she will attend the session in hijab and if at all anyone has strength, let them stop her, Eshwarappa dared her to go to mosque.

"We have not said that she will be arrested if she wears a hijab in the assembly," he said.

The statements have stirred a controversy in Karnataka. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has condemned his statement and said that it is not easy to replace the Tricolour.