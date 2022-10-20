Politics Over Halal Meat To Adversely Affect Meat Sellers in Karnataka

So, what is Halal?

Halal is not just limited to a method of slaughtering, in which the throat of the animal is cut until all the blood is drained. The process is also accompanied by a prayer, if the butchers are Muslim.

Islamic cleric Umar Shareef explains that the word Halal in Arabic literally translates to 'permitted' or ‘lawful,' as opposed to Haram – which means 'prohibited for consumption.'

In a nutshell, any food or product which is unadulterated and is prepared as per the Islamic law comes under Halal. Today, there are other ready-to-eat packets of snacks, cosmetics, medicines, and pharmaceutical products which are sold with Halal certification.