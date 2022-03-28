Hindutva Group Calls for Boycott of Halal Meat During Karnataka's Ugadi Festival

After Muslim traders were refused stalls at the Kote Marikamba Jatra fair in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has called for the boycott of halal meat products (which are permissible as per Islamic law) during the Ugadi celebrations in the state.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the call for the boycott of halal products was the result of the Muslim community's protest against the high court's hijab row verdict, wherein it had ruled that students would not be allowed to wear the headscarf to educational institutions.

"One particular community's decision to protest the recent High Court judgment in the hijab row has led to such reactions. I only wish it cools down soon," Jnanendra stated.