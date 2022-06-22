'No Admission for Agnipath Protesters,' Say Kerala Defence Coaching Centres

Several defence coaching institutes in Kerala have issued advertisements stating that those who have participated in protests against the Agnipath scheme will not be eligible to enrol in these centres.



This has come at a time when the controversial Agnipath scheme, introduced by the Union Government for short-term recruitments to the armed forces, has ignited protests from Defence services aspirants.

As The Quint reached out to institutes in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Kochi, authorities confirmed that staying away from protests against Agnipath scheme is a prerequisite to join their coaching centres.