'Not a Knee-Jerk Reaction': NSA Ajit Doval, Army Vice Chief Raju Back Agnipath

Amid protests over the military recruitment scheme Agnipath on Tuesday, 21 June, received support from India's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, and Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General B S Raju.

NSA Ajit Doval, in an interview with ANI, said that the government's move was "not a knee-jerk reaction that has come overnight" and has been debated and studied for over decades.

Meanwhile, Lt General Raju told The Indian Express that Agnipath marked a "fundamental change" in armed forces recruitment and that there was "a need" for all to "absorb the change." Raju also stated that the scheme had been "well thought out," and that any modifications would be made at the end of four or five years.