Army Notification for Agniveer Recruitment: What's the Eligibility Criteria?

The Indian Army on Monday, 21 June, issued a notification for the recruitment of ‘Agniveers’ under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, amid ongoing protests across the country.

According to the notification, all Agniveers will be discharged on completion of four years of service. They will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to enable them to return to the society and to pursue employment. Up to 25 percent will be re-enrolled in regular cadre.

When does registration begin? What posts have been called for? Here's all you need to know.