Agnipath Protests: Rahul Gandhi Asks Party Workers to Not Celebrate His Birthday
Amid protests, the government has increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for 2022.
As protests against the Indian government's new Agnipath scheme entered their fifth day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers on Saturday, 18 June, to not celebrate his birthday on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, eight trains were cancelled and six trains rescheduled, East Central Railway said about its zone.
Meanwhile, ten BJP MLAs in Bihar including two deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been given ‘Y’ category security cover following attacks over the recruitment scheme.
369 trains were cancelled across the country on Saturday due to protests
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin has demanded the rollback of Agnipath
The Rajasthan government passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the scheme
620 people have been arrested in Bihar over the protests
'The Youth are Anguished': Rahul Gandhi Refuses Birthday Celebrations
In a note tweeted by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The youth are anguished. We should stand with them and their families at this time."
"I appeal to all Congress workers and my well wishers across the country not to hold any kind of celebrations on the occasion of my birthday," the note added.
MHA Announces 10% Reservation
The MHA, on Saturday, 18 June announced 10 percent reservation for Agniveers in the recruitment for the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles vacancies.
Bihar Deputy CMs Given 'Y' Category Security Cover
Ten BJP MLAs in Bihar including two deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have been given ‘Y’ category security cover following attacks over the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme.
