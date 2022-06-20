Agnipath Protests: Bharat Bandh Today; Congress To Meet Prez Over New Scheme
The defence ministry on Sunday warned that those taking part in the protests will not be inducted in the army.
As protests against the Indian government's new Agnipath scheme enter their sixth day, a Congress delegation is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, 20 June, to raise issues with the new military recruitment scheme.
Meanwhile, in view of a Bharat Bandh called on Monday to protest against the Centre's scheme, security has been ramped up in several states.
Amid the violent protests that resulted in the cancellation of 369 trains on Saturday, and the arson of at least a dozen trains, as many as 35 WhatsApp groups were banned by the Centre on Sunday for allegedly spreading fake news.
The Ministry of Home Affairs also informed that at least 10 people have been arrested on charges of rumour-mongering and organising protests.
The Indian Air Force has released details of the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme, laying down eligibility criteria, selection process, and the benefits
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the three services chiefs (of the army, the navy, and the air force) on Sunday, amid nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme
Additional secretary in the defence ministry’s department of military affairs Lt-General Anil Puri on Sunday warned that those taking part in the protests against the scheme will not be inducted in the army
620 people have been arrested in Bihar over the protests
Farmers to Protest Against the Scheme
Farmers will hold a protest against the Agnipath scheme between 12 pm-3 pm at Gangayacha toll plaza located on Rewari-Rohtak highway, NDTV reported.
Congress Workers To Hold Peaceful Protests
Congress has said that lakhs of party workers will hold peaceful protests on Monday against the Agnipath scheme and the central government's "vendetta politics" in targeting Rahul Gandhi.
Schools Shut in Jharkhand
Schools will remain shut on Monday in Jharkhand amid the bandh call. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
