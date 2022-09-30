Gauri Lankesh Murder: How Ideology Played a Main Role in Influencing the Accused

It has been over five years since Gauri Lankesh, a journalist and editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike was shot dead outside of her house in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, (KCOCA) began its trial on 5 July, 2022 and has since then heard the matter thrice.

As of now, the hearing is adjourned for 10 October 2022 as per the ground rules set by the special judge Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi, who said that the court would hear the matter every second week of the month for five days.

In two separate interactions with The Quint, the prosecution and the sources in the police department revealed how Gauri Lankesh’s killing was a result of a series of conspiracies and the common ideological factors that bound all the of accused, who hatched and executed the murder of 5 September, 2017, together.