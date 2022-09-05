Gauri Lankesh Murder: Five Years On, No Convictions in the Case

It has been five years since Gauri Lankesh, journalist and activist, was shot dead by alleged right-wing extremists in front of her house in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Gauri, who was widely respected for her fearless reportage and known for speaking truth to power, had also worked for the upliftment of the marginalised and ensuring communal harmony.

The heinous act committed on 5 September 2017, which left Gauri lying in a pool of blood, created a a huge void in the progressive thinking space of the state. Today, as Karnataka is grappling with rising communal tensions and political violence across the state, Gauri’s writings become most relevant and continue to inspire generations.