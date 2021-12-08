The Importance of Being Gauri Lankesh: Sister Kavitha Lankesh Speaks

Activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead near her home in Bengaluru on 5 September 2017. Hindu right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha is accused of having orchestrated the murder.

While the killing triggered a nationwide protest against right-wing sponsored violence, with #IamGauri becoming the campaign line, remembering Gauri is important as her life and legacy can still inspire many to stand up for justice and equality, Kavitha Lankesh told The Quint in an interview.

“By killing her, they wanted to set an example. If you were going to be against Hindutva or be pro-minorities, you need to be taught a lesson. She became a prime example. Otherwise, who will plan for one year to kill a five-foot, scrawny little woman?” Kavitha Lankesh asked.