Gauri Lankesh Murder Trial Begins, Defence Deflects Attn From Hindutva Group

One of the defence lawyers, Gangadhar Shetty representing the accused Rishikesh Deodikar was reigned-in by the court after he claimed that Gauri was close to several Congress leaders. Asking him to be specific, judge CM Joshi said, “Without names, this bears no weight.” The lawyer responded by naming Congress leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi (now BJP leader), Umashree, Vinay Kulkarni, SS Mallikarjun, Pramod Madhwaraj (now BJP leader) and Tanveer Sait.

The defence lawyers also questioned Kavitha about differences within the Lankesh family, particularly between Gauri and her brother Indrajit Lankesh who ran a rival Kannada daily. After the death of their father and journalist P Lankesh, Gauri founded her own tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike while Indrajit retained the original title Lankesh Patrike run by their father. The defence lawyers questioned Kavitha about the properties belonging to them, including the office of her newspaper in Basavangudi in Bengaluru.

Earlier during the day, the court began proceedings by recording the evidence from court witness number four Anil Kumar, who was a close associate of KT Naveen Kumar, whose arrest in February 2018 for possession of illegal arms unraveled the entire plot.