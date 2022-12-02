BJP Leader's Son, 15 Others Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Restaurant Staff
BJP Leader KC Ramachandra's son and 15 others were booked for allegedly assaulting restaurant staff in Bengaluru.
A Karnataka BJP leader's son and 15 others have been booked for allegedly assaulting and beating restaurant staff in an eatery in Bengaluru, on 20 November, 2022.
Caught on camera: The incident was caught on camera and is being examined by police officers. The video has also gone viral on several social media platforms.
Who are the suspects? Dhanush Kumar is the son of BJP leader and former Zilla Panchayat president KC Ramachandra from Karnataka and 15 others who were part of the same group have been booked in this case.
The family is said to have close links with minister of state A Narayanaswamy, who also was the former MLA of Anekal constituency—the native of Ramachandra and son Dhanush.
What happened? The restaurant staff allegedly told the group, led by Dhanush, that the kitchen was closed and that they cannot provide food for over 20 people after 11:00 pm. Angry over this situation, Dhanush and his friends reportedly created a ruckus and also beat up staff members of the eatery, police told The Quint.
Police action: The Bengaluru Police have registered a case at the Electronic City Police Station under the following sections:
143 (punishment for unlawful assembly)
149 (offence committed by unlawfully assembled member),
323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt),
324 (causing harm using dangerous weapons),
341 (wrongful restraint),
354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),
504 (provocation and intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
Speaking to The Quint, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Bengaluru, said, "As of now, seven people have been arrested and police have detained over 5 people for questioning. The case is under investigation and culprits will be brought to task."
