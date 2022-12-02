BJP Leader's Son, 15 Others Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Restaurant Staff

What happened? The restaurant staff allegedly told the group, led by Dhanush, that the kitchen was closed and that they cannot provide food for over 20 people after 11:00 pm. Angry over this situation, Dhanush and his friends reportedly created a ruckus and also beat up staff members of the eatery, police told The Quint.

Police action: The Bengaluru Police have registered a case at the Electronic City Police Station under the following sections:

143 (punishment for unlawful assembly)

149 (offence committed by unlawfully assembled member),

323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt),

324 (causing harm using dangerous weapons),

341 (wrongful restraint),

354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),

504 (provocation and intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to The Quint, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Bengaluru, said, "As of now, seven people have been arrested and police have detained over 5 people for questioning. The case is under investigation and culprits will be brought to task."