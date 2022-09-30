Karnataka: Bommai Government Rattled by 'PayCM' Campaign, BJP Vows To Retaliate

With the Congress coming up with the poster war which seems to have influenced the electorate, the BJP too has planned on hitting back hard.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told The Quint that though the party wishes to get back at the Congress for using the chief minister’s photograph tagged to a QR code, the PayCM campaign has actually made them uncomfortable and rattled.

The Quint spoke to senior leadership of both the parties to assess the campaign wars between the Congress and BJP, as the state is preparing for an election year to choose a new government in the next eight months.