India Behind US in Govt Requests to Meta: What Does It Mean for User Privacy?

The US and India have consistently been the top two countries requesting user information from Meta since 2018.

But why? "The numbers are in many ways related to the population of these countries, what percentage of their population is already on the internet, and how popular these platforms are," Udbhav Tiwari, the head of Global Product Policy at Mozilla, told The Quint.

More requests = more privacy harm? Not really. The rankings and total quantum of user data requests are just as indicative of market size in these countries as they are of governments' interest to go after information, Tiwari said.