Voter Data Theft Case: Chilume Director Arrested, BBMP Suspends Three Officers

Karnataka, which will go to polls in another six months, is witnessing yet another case of data theft of voters, allegedly in 25 constituencies across Bengaluru.

While the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is denying all the allegations of being linked to an NGO called Chilume, the Bengaluru Police have arrested its director and the BBMP have suspended three revenue officers who were acting as the electoral officers in several assembly constituencies across the city.