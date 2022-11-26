Why Politicians Are Once Again Raking Up Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Issue

Maharashtra celebrates 21 November as Hutatma Din, a day to remember the martyrs who lost their lives for samyukta Maharashtra. After a long agitation by Marathi speakers for uniting Mumbai city with Maharashtra, on which both Marathis and Gujaratis had staked claim, the Jawaharlal Nehru government finally relented and a Marathi linguistic state was born on 1 May 1960. The state for Marathi speakers was carved out after separating Gujarati-speaking areas out of the Bombay Province and adding the Marathi-speaking areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada from the neighbouring provinces.

The Kannada speakers had got a state for themselves in 1956 itself, in the Nehru government's larger exercise of carving out states on linguistic lines. In this exercise, the Mysore state was significantly enlarged by adding Kannada-speaking areas from other provinces, including villages and towns from the Bombay Province.

The then Bombay government, in 1957, took objection to the Bombay Province areas being transferred to Mysore, or Karnataka, as it was renamed in 1973. Maharashtra government since then claims that 864 villages in Karnataka and towns like Belagavi, Nipani, Karwar, etc, should be moved to Maharashtra as they are (were at the time of formation of Karnataka state) Marathi-majority areas.