Two Is Too Many: Can New Boss EPS Steer AIADMK All Alone in Tamil Nadu?

A favourable order from the Madras High Court and a lot of boo-ing at O Panneerselvam preceded the crowning of Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) as the sole leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on 11 July.

EPS may be ecstatic about his ascension to the helm once occupied by icons such as MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, but he has a string of issues to be worried about. Petitions asking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the allegations of corruption in awarding contracts in the state highways department against EPS is expected to come up in the Supreme Court soon.

The Quint spoke to senior leaders and analysts to assess if EPS can lead AIADMK to victory in the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held four years from now.