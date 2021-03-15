The Rise and Rise of EPS in Tamil Politics; Should Stalin Worry?

On 16 February 2017, Edappadi K Palaniswami was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Not many even knew who he was at the time. His face, with its ever-present beaming smile, did not have recall.

Four years later though, EPS, as he is better known, has emerged as a serious challenger to legacy politician MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Not too many months ago, it was assumed that MK Stalin would automatically be voted in as the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The reasons were obvious – ten years of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would mean huge anti-incumbency, the state had a history of alternating the two parties into power and J Jayalalithaa was no more.

By the end of 2017, according to bureaucrats, officials, and senior police officers that The Quint spoke to, EPS had come into his own.