AIADMK Cadres Unhappy With Party’s Continuing Ties With the BJP

Will a continued alliance with the BJP hurt the AIADMK further? This is a major question raised after the AIADMK’s loss in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body polls.

The Dravidian major bowed out following the poll results on Tuesday, 22 February, with the DMK winning all 21 municipal corporations, 61.41 percent of the municipal councilor seats, and 57.59 percent of town panchayat seats. However, what hit the AIADMK hardest was its rout in the western districts of Tamil Nadu – Erode, Salem (Salem Corporation), Coimbatore (Corporation) etc – considered the party’s bastion.

With this loss, the existing resentment within the party over its continuation in the NDA has only grown, say sources.

Ahead of the local body polls, the AIADMK announced that it was contesting separately for the civic polls, but would continue its alliance with the BJP for all future elections (Assembly and Lok Sabha).