AIADMK Crisis Live Updates: OPS Expelled as Party Backs EPS; Chaos in Tamil Nadu

Amid the infighting within the All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK), former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party on Monday, 11 July, after the party revived the post of general secretary and terminated dual leadership.

Soon after the announcement, the executive council members passed a resolution and expelled O Pannerselvam and his supporters from the party.

Earlier in the morning, the Madras High Court allowed the AIADMK party's general council meeting to be held at 9 am, rejecting OPS' plea. The court said that the will of the majority has to prevail and thus, it will not interfere.