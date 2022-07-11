AIADMK Crisis Live Updates: OPS Expelled as Party Backs EPS; Chaos in Tamil Nadu
O Pannerselvam said that he will go to the court against his expulsion from the party. Catch all live updates here.
Amid the infighting within the All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK), former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party on Monday, 11 July, after the party revived the post of general secretary and terminated dual leadership.
Soon after the announcement, the executive council members passed a resolution and expelled O Pannerselvam and his supporters from the party.
Earlier in the morning, the Madras High Court allowed the AIADMK party's general council meeting to be held at 9 am, rejecting OPS' plea. The court said that the will of the majority has to prevail and thus, it will not interfere.
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
OPS' supporters R Vaithilingam, JCD Prabhakar, and PH Manoj Pandian too have been expelled from the AIADMK
OPS sharply retorted saying, "Edappadi Palaniswami and KP Munusamy have acted against the law and so I announce that they have been expelled from the primary membership of the party."
OPS said that he will challenge this decision and appeal to the higher court
The elections for the post of the general secretary will be held within four months
Ahead of the meeting, factions of EPS and OPS clashed outside the party headquarters, leading to lathi-charge by the police
Section 144 in Chennai's Royapettah
Section 145 (Procedure where dispute concerning land or water is likely to cause breach of peace) and Section 146 (power to attach subject of dispute and to appoint receiver) of CrPC apart from Section 144 () of Chennai City Police Act promulgated at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai's Royapettah.
Revenue Officials 'Seal' AIADMK Office
Revenue officials at AIADMK office sealed the property citing it as a 'disputed ' property.
OPS Stages Dharna Outside AIADMK Headquarters
O Pannerselvam staged a sit-in protest outside AIADMK headquarters as cops tried to clear the area.
'OPS Colluded with DMK to Split AIADMK': EPS
Addressing the party workers, E Palaniswami accused O Pannerselvam of colluding with the DMK and creating unrest outside the party headquarters.
"OPS tied up with anti-social elements and broke the door of AIADMK headquarters. OPS also stole documents and laptops," EPS said, adding that OPS was "never to faithful to Amma J Jayalalithaa."
"The AIADMK cadred should work for the downfall of the DMK. The General Council members have unanimously passed the resolution to bring a single leadership into the party," EPS said.
