Sasikala vs OPS: Who is Playing the 'Thevar Card' Better?

In the Kongu belt or south Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is troubled. The party's leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam – who is popularly called OPS – does not seem to enjoy the same backing he had been receiving from his community, the Thevar caste, for the past two decades.

The reason for this could be the growing popularity of Sasikala, another Thevar leader and former TN Chief Minister J Jayalaithaa's close confidant.

The Thevars are among the most dominant communities in Tamil Nadu.

As The Quint took a look at Sasikala's recent state tour, to understand the dynamics of caste consolidation behind the two Thevar leaders, it has become apparent that the Thevars are cozying up to Sasikala, who is now a leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), at the cost of OPS from AIADMK. Here's how.