Future of Jayalalithaa Loyalists: What Next for OPS & EPS in AIADMK?

O Panneerselvam, coordinator of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has won the first battle over the party.

He pulled all stops – including getting a midnight hearing before Tamil Nadu High Court – to restrict discussion points in AIADMK's general council meeting that was held on 23 June and stopped the party from elevating Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the sole leader.

But this is only a temporary respite because the next general council meeting will be convened on 11 July.

What transpired at AIADMK's last general council meeting has exposed OPS’ dwindling support base, EPS' near complete clout in the party, and why a internal fight in AIADMK will be fruitful for the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Quint spoke to leaders in the AIADMK and political analysts to understand the way forward for the two leaders – OPS and EPS.