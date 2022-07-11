EPS vs OPS: Madras HC To Pronounce Order on Key AIADMK Meet Today

Several senior AIADMK leaders have come out in support of EPS, with senior AIADMK leader and former minister Natham R Viswanathan saying that he was confident EPS would be made general secretary of the party.

He, along with senior party functionaries such as P Thangamani, SP Velumani, and Sellur K Raju were inspecting the arrangements for the meeting at Vanagaram in Chennai.

"Barring a few, all 23 resolutions rejected at the June 23 GC meeting would be adopted on 11 July," he said, adding that 99 percent of AIADMK office-bearers favour EPS.

It is to be noted that OPS and EPS were jointly elected as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively of the party by way of a single vote process in December 2021.