ADVERTISEMENT

EPS vs OPS: Madras HC To Pronounce Order on Key AIADMK Meet Today

The meeting will decide on the fate of party leadership, most likely cementing EPS' position as the party leader.

The Quint
Published
South India News
2 min read
EPS vs OPS: Madras HC To Pronounce Order on Key AIADMK Meet Today
i

After weeks of a power tussle in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Madras High Court is slated to pronounce the verdict on O Panneerselvam's (OPS) plea against holding a general council meeting at 9 am on Monday, 11 July.

The meeting will decide on the fate of party leadership, most likely cementing Edappadi K Palaniswami's (EPS) position as the single leader of the group.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of the imminent HC hearing, all arrangements are in place to hold the meet on the premises of a marriage hall on the outskirts of Chennai, news agency PTI reported.

With the OPS faction sternly opposing the meeting, the party has reportedly installed entry control equipment like flap barriers and turnstile to allow only authorised functionaries with access cards inside the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the Madras HC reserved its orders on the civil suit filed by OPS.

Also Read

Setback for OPS: SC Stays Madras HC’s Order, Allows AIADMK General Meet

Setback for OPS: SC Stays Madras HC’s Order, Allows AIADMK General Meet

Background

Several senior AIADMK leaders have come out in support of EPS, with senior AIADMK leader and former minister Natham R Viswanathan saying that he was confident EPS would be made general secretary of the party.

He, along with senior party functionaries such as P Thangamani, SP Velumani, and Sellur K Raju were inspecting the arrangements for the meeting at Vanagaram in Chennai.

"Barring a few, all 23 resolutions rejected at the June 23 GC meeting would be adopted on 11 July," he said, adding that 99 percent of AIADMK office-bearers favour EPS.

It is to be noted that OPS and EPS were jointly elected as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively of the party by way of a single vote process in December 2021.

Also Read

Future of Jayalalithaa Loyalists: What Next for OPS & EPS in AIADMK?

Future of Jayalalithaa Loyalists: What Next for OPS & EPS in AIADMK?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×