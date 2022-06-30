AIADMK Leadership Crisis Dampens Cadre Aspirations in Upcoming Local Body Polls

With the divide between the two leaders of the Opposition party in Tamil Nadu deepening, the aspirations of the cadre of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) seem to have taken a hit.

The bypolls are scheduled to be held on 9 July and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 30 June. However, due to the ongoing fight, party candidates have filed nomination papers at several places as independent candidates.

Every candidate, while filing a nomination for election, has to submit an authorisation letter from the party they represent. In the previous elections, the authorisation was provided by top party leaders or the district secretaries were authorised to do the same. However, neither Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) nor O Panneerselvam (OPS) has provided candidate authorisation for the upcoming elections. The last date to file nominations was 27 June.

"This chaos is creating confusion among the cadre. These elections are more about the individual's popularity but our leaders not showing keen interest in the polls is very discouraging," said a senior AIADMK leader.