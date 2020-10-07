Sasikala Loyalist to AIADMK’s CM Face: Who is E Palaniswami?

The crisis in the AIADMK began after the demise of party supremo J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

O Panneerselvam (OPS) had stepped in a couple of times as the chief minister during brief periods of absence by Jayalalithaa.

However, soon after her death, Sasikala took over the control of the party and after the party bylaws were amended, she was made the general secretary. Then Chief Minister O Panneerselvam gave in his resignation on 6 February 2017, and was functioning as the acting chief minister until alternate arrangements were made. The governor delayed announcing VK Sasikala as the new chief minister, waiting for the verdict of the misappropriation case on her.

On 14 February 2017, a two-bench Supreme Court jury pronounced her guilty and ordered her immediate arrest in a disproportionate-assets case, effectively ending her chief ministerial ambitions. Palaniswami, then a Sasikala loyalist, was appointed as the chief minister.

OPS then led a revolt against Sasikala and said she had forced him to hand over the resignation and was working against the principles of the party.

Later in August 2017, EPS and OPS factions merged, and Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, were ousted from the AIADMK.

OPS was then made the head of the party and the deputy chief minister.