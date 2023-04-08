Exclusive | ‘No Hinduphobia’: LSE Committee Claims Karan Kataria Coerced Voters

Five days after Karan Kataria, a 23-year-old student of London School of Economics (LSE) was disqualified from the student union elections, the committee, which heard his appeal to the decision, told The Quint, "Karan's Indian or Hindu identity never played a role in our decision to disqualify him."

On condition of anonymity, a member of the all-student LSE committee that took the decision, said: