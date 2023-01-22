In Photos: BR Ambedkar in London & Life as a Student at LSE
As India gears up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, we look back at the life of Dr BR Ambedkar in London.
As India gears up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, we look back at the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, the author of the Indian Constitution, during his days as a student and research scholar in London.
Ambedkar joined the London School of Economics (LSE) in 1916 to pursue a master's degree. At the time, he was already a PhD holder in economics from Columbia University. Later, he returned to the LSE in 1921 and obtained his D Phil from the School in 1923.
Here are a few snippets from his life in London.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.