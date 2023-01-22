ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: BR Ambedkar in London & Life as a Student at LSE

The Quint
As India gears up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day, we look back at the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, the author of the Indian Constitution, during his days as a student and research scholar in London.

Ambedkar joined the London School of Economics (LSE) in 1916 to pursue a master's degree. At the time, he was already a PhD holder in economics from Columbia University. Later, he returned to the LSE in 1921 and obtained his D Phil from the School in 1923.

Here are a few snippets from his life in London.

