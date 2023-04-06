Exclusive: Barred Indian Candidate Karan Kataria Accused of LSE Poll Violations

A second student, requesting anonymity, spoke The Quint about Kataria’s disqualification and alleged that fellow students “have experienced Karan’s campaigners forcing them to go and vote for him, all under Karan’s watch.”

They claimed to be at the receiving end of the campaign and said, “Personally, I have experienced that the campaigning was very aggressive. People call and start a random conversation, but somehow end up asking if you’re rooting for Karan? If you don't say yes, they continue badgering you until you say yes."

The LSESU issued a statement on Monday, which said that the body operated in a free and democratic manner and has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of harassment and bullying. It also ordered an external review of the election.