Paytm Soundbox, Aligned With PM Modi's Make In India, Is Loved By Netizens

With the Soundbox, the company is also building trust with merchants. During Oct-Dec quarter of FY23, over 85% of the value disbursed to merchants was using a Paytm payment device, showing a strong correlation between device deployment and loan distribution. Moreover, 45% of disbursements were repeat loans to merchants. Paytm’s revenue from Payment Services to Merchants rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 640 crore in the Q3FY23, driven by strong growth in the payments devices business. This includes revenues from Paytm’s comprehensive offerings of online and in-store payment acceptance services such as Payment Gateway, All-in-one and Dynamic-QR, POS, and Soundbox.