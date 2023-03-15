Swara Bhasker Shares More Pics From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities With Fahad Ahmad
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to exchange vows traditionally. However, the couple got married in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January, earlier this year.
On Tuesday, 14 March, Swara took to social media to share some pictures from her pre-wedding festivities with Fahad that are currently being held in Delhi. She captioned one of her posts, "Haldi in some cultures, Ubtan and Maiyan in some, but love is a language all cultures understand. #SwaadAnusaar."
Take a look at the photos here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.