'It Was A Big Day': Swara Bhasker On Tying the Knot With Fahad Ahmad
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad shared the news of their wedding on social media.
Swara Bhasker took to social media to talk about her court wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple announced the news on Thursday, 16 February. They took the internet by storm when they shared a beautiful video on their social media handles to disclose the news.
Swara has now taken to her Instagram account to share more about her court wedding, she said: "Twas a big day!!!! We kept it under wraps for some lunch months and trust me it was the hardest thing to do for an over sharer like me!"
She also went on to thank everyone who was involved in helping her with her ensemble. She thanked designer Sandeep Khosla, her hairstylist and makeup artist. The actor also revealed that she wore her mom's bridal sari which is nearly forty years old.
The spokesperson of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had confirmed the news for their court wedding. The wedding celebrations will start next month in Delhi.
