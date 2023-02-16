ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam Kapoor, Parvathy Congratulate Newlyweds Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad

Actor Swara Bhasker and political leader Fahad Ahmad's marriage announcement has taken Desi internet by storm!

Published
2 min read
In news that no one saw coming, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is married! The Veere Di Wedding actor took to social media to share a heartwarming video about her court marriage with her partner, Fahad Adhmad who is a prominent political leader and activist.

Captioning the reel, she wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

In no time, film celebrities, journalists and other notable personalities began pouring in their love and well wishes for the newlyweds.

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram story to wish Bhasker and Ahmad. Sharing their marriage reel, she wrote, "Congratulations love you @reallyswara @fahadzirarahmad"

South Indian actor Parvathy also congratulated the couple on their joyous occasion. She wrote, "YAY!!!! @reallyswara @fahadzirarahmad congrats you two!"

Indian actor Sayani Gupta also commented, "Oh wow! Yayyyy! This is just ❤️❤️❤️ wishing you both the world full of happiness, peace, laughter and only good times! And yayyyyyy! @reallyswara you deserve the best and this is everything! @fahadzirarahmad welcome to the madness!"

From wishes from eminent journalists to political activists, social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages for Bhasker and Ahmad.

Take a look here:

Talk show host Janice Sequeira and Bollywood actor Maanvi Gagroo also wish the newlyweds.

(Image Couresy: Instagram)

Indian model and actor Gauhar Khan also congratulated the happy couple.

(Image Couresy: Instagram)

Filmmaker Faraz Ansari and Bollywood producer Marjike DeSouza wish the newlyweds. 

(Image Couresy: Instagram)

Editor Nandini Bhalla and actor-model Priyanka Bose congratulate the couple.

(Image Couresy: Instagram)

Film critic Sucharita Tyagi and Journalist Rohin Kumar congratulate the couple.

(Image Couresy: Twitter)

Topics:  Swara Bhasker   Fahad Ahmad 

