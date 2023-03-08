Have You Seen Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's Quirky Wedding Invite?

The card, designed by Prateeq and illustrated by Anupam Arunachalam, appears to be an exquisite piece of art. It creatively reveals the date of the wedding festivities, which will take place this month in Delhi, where the two met for the first time in January 2020.

Posting a picture of the wedding invitation, the makers shared some more details about the card. In their caption, they wrote, "Swara and Fahad wanted the invitation to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and of course, for their beautiful cat, Ghalib."

Here, take a look at the card: